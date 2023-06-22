Capitals hire Mitch Love as an assistant coach

The Washington Capitals announced on Thursday that they have hired Mitch Love as an assistant coach. Love is the first coach to join Spencer Carbery’s staff from outside of the organization.

The 39-year-old Love spent last season coaching the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers and was considered a “prized AHL coach”, garnering interest across the NHL.

Love was rumored to being getting consideration for the Calgary Flames open head coaching position. He will primarily handle the Capitals’ defensemen.

Love is the reigning two-time AHL coach of the year, leading the Stockton Heat in 2021-22 and the Calgary Wranglers in 2022-23 to combined records of 96-33-11.

Love’s Wranglers were eliminated in the AHL’s Pacific Division Finals in five games by the eventual Western Conference Champion, Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Before that, Love was the bench boss of the Saskatoon Blades, Braden Holtby’s former WHL junior team, for three seasons from 2018 to 2021.

“It doesn’t take much time to be around him to recognize that you’re in the presence of someone who is going to go on to do great things in the coaching world,” Colin Priestner, the president and general manager of the Saskatoon Blades, said to the Calgary Sun in May. “I told our players from the first month that we had him to enjoy our time with him because he wouldn’t be here long. I constantly told them that. I could see very early on that we were catching a guy who you’re very lucky to be coached by in juniors and to embrace that and learn from him while he’s still here, because it wasn’t going to be long.”

Love first joined the coaching ranks in 2011 where he was an assistant coach for the Everett Silvertips through 2018. Love had a long professional playing career in the minors as an enforcer, spending a combined six seasons in the American Hockey League and ECHL. In the AHL, Love posted six goals, 27 points, and more than 100 fights during his career. Love was converted to a fourth-line forward at the end of his career as his playing days were ending.

The defenseman was the first ever captain of the WHL’s Everett Silvertips and led them to the League Finals during the expansion team’s first season.

Love’s hiring comes after the Capitals did not retain assistant coaches Blaine Forsythe and Kevin McCarthy behind the bench after the season ended. The Capitals’ interest in Love was first reported by 32 Thoughts Podcast co-host Jeff Marek.

Here’s the press release from the team:

Headline photo: Candice Ward/Calgary Wranglers