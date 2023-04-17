Capitals assistant coaches Blaine Forsythe and Kevin McCarthy not returning

The Washington Capitals announced that Blaine Forsythe and Kevin McCarthy will not return to the team next season after the team and the assistant coaches agreed to part ways.

Forsythe and McCarthy follow Peter Laviolette out the door after the Capitals posted their worst full season in 16 years.

“We want to sincerely thank Kevin and Blaine for their efforts and contributions to the Capitals during their respective tenures and wish them all the best moving forward,” Brian MacLellan said in a release. “Blaine has been a dedicated member of our organization for 17 seasons and was instrumental in helping the franchise capture its first Stanley Cup in 2018.”

Forsythe had been in charge of the Capitals’ power play since 2013. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Capitals organization, he had filled various roles including video coach an amateur scout since joining the team in 2006. Washington’s power play had ranked third in the league over the previous eight seasons but had dropped to 16th in 2022-23.

McCarthy, 65, has run defenses for the teams of Peter Laviolette’s teams for nearly two decades, including stints in Carolina — where he won the Cup in 2006 — as well as Philadelphia and Nashville.

The Capitals announced that assistant coach Scott Allen, goaltending coach Scott Murray, assistant coach/video Brett Leonhardt, and video coordinator Emily Engel-Natzke will return to the team’s coaching staff next season.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB