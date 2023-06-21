AHL airing Game Seven of Calder Cup Finals game between Hershey and Coachella Valley free online

The final hockey game of the 2022-23 season will be played on Wednesday night, and now you have no excuse to miss it.

The American Hockey League announced that Game Seven of Calder Cup Finals between the Hershey Bears and Coachella Valley Firebirds will be free to watch online via AHL TV. The game will be played in Coachella Valley and begins at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time

The victor will raise the Calder Cup at the end of the night. If the Bears win, the championship will be their 12th in franchise history — an AHL record — while a potential title will be the first for Coachella Valley.

This final match will be priceless. Game 7 of the #CalderCup Finals between the @Firebirds and @TheHersheyBears will be FREE to watch tomorrow at 10pm ET/7pm PST. 📲 https://t.co/gjMuSbtKI1 pic.twitter.com/1iXADzkSOu — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 20, 2023

Per the AHL, an “AHLTV account required, no purchase necessary. Sign up now or log in at AHLTV.com and click on schedule to watch free.”

For fans in the DMV, there are multiple ways to watch on TV including NBC sports Washington and NHL Network. Locally in Pennsylvania, fans can watch on FOX 43.

Both teams have won every home game in the series, setting up the pivotal Game Seven.

The matchup will be played at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena located in the heart of the desert in Southern California. Temperatures for the final hockey game of the year are expected to reach triple digits.

Tomorrow in Palm Desert will be 100 F/38 C for the final hockey game in North America this season. pic.twitter.com/eeanGHQGuS — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) June 21, 2023

The Hershey Bears are the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals while the Coachella Valley Firebirds are the farm team of the Seattle Kraken. Coachella Valley is playing their inaugural season in the AHL.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears