Henrik Lundqvist to debut documentary titled ‘Open Heart’ at Tribeca Film Festival

Henrik Lundqvist spent last season as one of NHL on TNT’s TV analysts, but now with the season over he’s making the jump to film. The future Hall-of-Famer stars in Open Heart, a documentary following Lundqvist after a heart condition forced him to hang up his skates in 2021.

The documentary will premiere on Thursday night as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, with additional showings on Saturday and Sunday. Director of the film, Jonathan Hock has a storied career in sports documentary and was nominated for a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for his work on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Fittingly, the film will debut less than a 20-minute ride away from Madison Square Garden, where Lundqvist’s no. 30 hangs from the rafters.

So much happened in my life over 12 months. Moving on from the @NYRangers ,heartsurgery,setbacks, retiring from hockey. All things led me to dig deep and think about my mindset/life. That’s what this film is about. Finding happiness became my goal. #OpenHeart June 15th. @Tribeca pic.twitter.com/6mIFHmdBm5 — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist) May 3, 2023

Lundqvist, who spent 15 years with the New York Rangers, signed with the Washington Capitals in 2020 but would never play a game in DC. Instead, that worsening heart condition would require the netminder to undergo open heart surgery. Ultimately, Hank was unable to return to pro hockey and officially announced his retirement.

Here’s the film’s synopsis from the festival’s website:

Open Heart is an intimate profile of New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and his struggle to return to hockey after heart surgery. Lundqvist played fifteen seasons with the Rangers and is the only goaltender in NHL history to record eleven 30-win seasons in his first twelve seasons. With incredible access to Henrik, his team members, and family, director Jonathan Hock offers a poignant look at the life and career of this hockey great while he confronts the biggest challenge of his life: a debilitating heart condition.

Lundqvist’s career, though tragically cut short, was nothing short of legendary. He ranks sixth in all-time wins (459)–the most for any goaltender who spent their whole career with a single team. Over 15 seasons, Lundqvist was nominated for the the Vezina Trophy five times, winning it after his 2011-12 campaign. He’ll go down in history as one of the greatest Rangers of all time and is eligible to join the Hockey Hall of Fame as soon as this fall.

After retiring, Lundqvist entered the world of broadcasting. He serves on TNT’s NHL panel, working alongside Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter, and Liam McHugh. Besides keeping fans entertained with stories from his playing days, guitar performances, and his impeccable fashion sense, Lundqvist regularly broke down plays with an in-studio net.

Hank with an in-depth demonstration of Grubauer’s blend of old and new school techniques 🔥@HLundqvist pic.twitter.com/lQdbN3UAcY — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 1, 2023

Now, just days after covering Vegas’ Stanley Cup win, Lundqvist will get the chance to tell his own story. Fans in New York interested in attending a screening can purchase tickets here.

Screenshot: Washington Capitals