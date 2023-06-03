Playoffs open thread (June 3, 2023)

Finally, like almost a whole week later, let’s figure out who is gonna get the Stanley Cup. Ian and I (plus Keith, who is batting .500) have made our predictions: we all picked Florida, but Vegas is surely the deeper team. I think we’re about to see some very good hockey, and I hope the stars – Eichel and Tkachuk especially – shine on the big stage. And I have to admit I’m rooting for Bob.
FLORIDA AT VEGAS
8:00 PM
Tied 0-0
The two best skaters of the postseason have been Vegas’ Jack Eichel and Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk, and along with Bobrovsky they lead the betting odds for Conn Smyth. I am not a better, but I think the smart money is on Eichel. He’s got more support, and if his team wins (which most books think is likely) he’s the slam-dunk choice. Put some money on it and lemme know how it goes. This is not financial advice; this is a blurb about a hockey game we’re about to chat about.
Let’s to comments.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On