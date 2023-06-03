Playoffs open thread (June 3, 2023)

Finally, like almost a whole week later, let’s figure out who is gonna get the Stanley Cup. Ian and I (plus Keith, who is batting .500) have made our predictions: we all picked Florida, but Vegas is surely the deeper team. I think we’re about to see some very good hockey, and I hope the stars – Eichel and Tkachuk especially – shine on the big stage. And I have to admit I’m rooting for Bob.

FLORIDA AT VEGAS

8:00 PM

Tied 0-0

The two best skaters of the postseason have been Vegas’ Jack Eichel and Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk, and along with Bobrovsky they lead the betting odds for Conn Smyth. I am not a better, but I think the smart money is on Eichel. He’s got more support, and if his team wins (which most books think is likely) he’s the slam-dunk choice. Put some money on it and lemme know how it goes. This is not financial advice; this is a blurb about a hockey game we’re about to chat about.

Let’s to comments.