MetLife Stadium to host Stadium Series Games on consecutive days in 2024

Hours ahead of puck drop between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman held his annual press conference before the start of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

While meeting with reporters, Bettman announced that the 2024 Stadium Series would feature two outdoor games on consecutive days and feature four Metropolitan and geographical rivals playing at MetLife Stadium.

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, February 17, 2024, and the New York Rangers will face off against the New York Islanders on Sunday, February 18.

MetLife Stadium is the NFL home of the New York Jets and New York Giants.

The games mark the sixth appearance in an outdoor game by the Flyers (1-3-1), fifth for the Rangers (4-0-0 career record), and second for the Devils (0-1-0) and Islanders (0-1-0).

Two other outdoor games will be played next season including the 2024 Winter Classic (Vegas at Seattle on Jan. 1) and the Heritage Classic between Calgary and Edmonton slated to be held on October 29, 2023.

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series set for Feb. 17-18 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium NEW YORK (June 3, 2023) – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will take place Feb. 17-18 at MetLife Stadium, the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and New York Football Giants. The event will feature four teams – the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and New York Islanders – in two NHL regular-season outdoor games. On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Devils will play host to the Flyers, and on Sunday, Feb. 18 the Rangers will face off against the Islanders. The event will mark the first time four NHL teams have played outdoor games at the same venue in front of fans. Navy Federal Credit Union, an official NHL partner since 2018, returns as the NHL Stadium Series title sponsor for the fourth time. Additional details, including ticketing and broadcast information, will be announced when available. The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will feature the 40th and 41st NHL regular-season outdoor games, and will be the third and fourth such contests scheduled for the 2023-24 NHL regular-season, which also includes the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ (Calgary at Edmonton on Oct. 29) and the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® (Vegas at Seattle on Jan. 1). All four teams featured in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series have played in regular-season outdoor games. The Flyers have played in five regular-season outdoor games (1-3-1), the Rangers have played in four (4-0-0), and both the Devils (0-1-0) and Islanders (0-1-0) have played in one such game. Results of the games involving the Flyers, Devils, Rangers and Islanders are listed below. The event will showcase some of the League’s top talents, including 2023 NHL All-Stars Jack Hughes (New Jersey); Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia); Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin and Igor Shesterkin (NY Rangers); Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Ilya Sorokin (NY Islanders). All four teams are longtime, continuous division rivals, including periods in the Patrick Division (1982-1993), Atlantic Division (1993-2013) and Metropolitan Division (2013-Present). The Flyers hold a nine-point advantage over the Devils in 264 regular-season games played (PHI 124-109-31—279; NJD 122-116-26—270). The Flyers and Devils have split their six Stanley Cup® Playoffs matchups, with New Jersey winning their most recent meeting in the 2012 Eastern Conference Semifinals. In 289 regular-season games, the Rangers hold a three-point advantage over the Islanders (NYR 135-125-29—299; NYI 135-128-26—296). The Islanders have won five of the eight Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Rangers, but the Rangers were victorious in their most recent meeting, the 1994 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The State of New Jersey and the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority are excited to partner with the NHL and MetLife Stadium to deliver the NHL Stadium Series to the region. This is the first time that New Jersey is hosting this prestigious event and the first NHL Stadium Series to feature games on consecutive days. The NJSEA provides operational support to the MetLife Sports Complex and is proud to participate in the NHL Stadium Series. MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, N.J., hosts the world’s biggest events on the world’s biggest stage. Event highlights include the first outdoor, cold-weather Super Bowl XLVIII, WrestleMania 29 and 35, the Copa America Centenario Final, and 2021 Army-Navy Game. MetLife Stadium will serve as an official match venue and New York/New Jersey an official Host City for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Headline photo via NHL PR