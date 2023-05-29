Playoffs open thread (May 29, 2023)

Happy Memorial Day, comrades. I hope you had equal parts hot dogs and solemn remembrance for those who died in service to our country. When I was a kid, I didn’t think I was going to have any people in my life who died in service to our country, and then over time I had a bunch. I wish we would do better by them.

Let’s see what pageantry is in store tonight in Dallas.

VEGAS AT DALLAS

8:00 PM

Vegas leads 3-2

Do we have a real series on our hands? The Dallas Stars who suited up for Game 5 were the best version of that team I’ve seen in this postseason. They were way more aggressive without the puck, and maybe that’s the key against the Knights. Tonight they’ll have Jamie Benn back, and I’m not even sure if that’s a substantial upgrade over Ty Dellandrea, who stepped in and scored two goals last game. Dellandrea remains in the lineup tonight.

Onward to comments.