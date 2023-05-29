Hershey Bears provide special ticket offer to RMNB readers for Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals

We here at RMNB are into doing unprecedented things and for Game Five of the AHL’s Eastern Conference Finals, we’ve teamed up with the Hershey Bears on a special ticket offer for you, dear reader.

For the discounted price of $25.50 per ticket, RMNB readers can sit in the lower bowl for Game Five between the Hershey Bears and Rochester Americans at Giant Center. Yes, you could watch the Bears’ punch their ticket to the Calder Cup Finals for under $30. You’ll also get a free 2023 Hersheypark Pass as Wednesday is a Hersheypark Pass Giveaway Night.

One more thing! And to me, this is the really cool part. The first 75 tickets purchased through this FEVO link will also come with an invitation to participate in the Bears’ Fan Tunnel before the game where you can fist-bump the players as they take the ice.

Here are the full details as sent to us by the team:

The above ticketing link is an offer for RMNB readers for Game 5 on Wednesday, for discounted tickets in the 100 Level Defend Zone for $25.50 per ticket. Obviously being a Hersheypark Pass Night too, any RMNB readers that attend will get added value as well (all fans in attendance will receive a 2023 Hersheypark Ticket, valid For One-Day admission through June 30, 2023). As an added incentive to your readers, the first 75 tickets purchased through the link will be invited to participate in the Fan Tunnel on Wednesday night to high-five the Bears as they enter the ice for the start of the game. The eligible purchasers will receive an email with information on the Fan Tunnel prior to the game.

According to the FEVO link, the tickets are in sections 113, 114, and 115.

The Fan Tunnel is down near the Bears’ locker room and a great opportunity to see some of the organization’s top prospects up-close and personal including Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, Ethen Frank, and Vincent Iorio. Other players, like Beck Malenstyn, seem destined for a full-time promotion next season.

I will also personally sweeten the pot. If I don’t run into any issues coming up for the game (like my son steals my keys – he’s never done that, but you never know), I will host a tweetup during the second intermission of the game on the concourse just outside section 217 (I’ll confirm on Twitter that night). And hopefully I can scrounge up a special guest. Selfies, pics, compliments, trash talk, I’m down for whatever.

What’s in it for the blog? Nothing financially (beyond whatever pennies we make from the web ads served in this article). We just want you to experience Hershey Bears playoff hockey and Giant Center. We want to help make it loud as heck for Game Five and really give the Bears a boost because the players deserve that. And we just want you all to be even more engaged in our coverage of the team that includes awesome features like this, this, and this.

If you’ve never been to a Hershey Bears game, this is a great opportunity to watch an important playoff game and get great value back. It might end up being a hockey night you’ll never forget (especially if you’re one of the people who buys one of the first 75 tix).

See you on Wednesday? If you have any questions, let us know in the comments.