Playoffs open thread (May 25, 2023)

We had our first sweep of the conference finals last night, as the Panthers beat the Hurricanes with a final-minute goal by Matthew Tkachuk. So Florida is in the final and there they’ll wait until this last series gets decided. I think there’s a pretty good chance it gets decided tonight.

VEGAS AT DALLAS

8:00 PM

Vegas leads 3-0

Game 3 was a disaster for the Stars. Down a goal early, then down Jordie Benn, then Jake Oettinger played maybe his worst game of the postseason. They’ll be again without Benn tonight, suspended for two games, and I’m not sure they can bring it back. Especially not if Jack Eichel has another elite game. P.S. Are you proud of me for not making the Benn joke?

T’comments.