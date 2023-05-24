Playoffs open thread (May 24, 2023)

The conference finals are weird. Apart from last night’s 4-0 rout, I’d say every game of the round has been entertaining. And here we are with a possibility I don’t recall ever happening before: the chance of both series ending in sweeps. We’ll have the answer tonight.

CAROLINA AT FLORIDA

8:00 PM

Florida leads 3-0

Bob. It’s the Bob show. Sergei Bobrovsky is playing for his third team, having failed in the postseason to various extents with the prior two. He’s on a monster, $10-million contract, and he’s worth every penny. Opponents have generated 50 expected goals against him, and he’s allowed 30. He’s almost, on his own, delivered the equivalent of one whole round victory. Can he provide one more god-tier performance to make the final?

