Playoffs open thread (May 22, 2023)

I’m sorry, but if you don’t think the third round of the playoffs have been fun, I don’t trust your opinion. Every game has gone to overtime, and even that low-scoring 2-1 Florida win was exciting. If your preferred teams aren’t in the loffs, this is still a good time.

CAROLINA AT FLORIDA

8:00 PM

Florida leads 2-0

I didn’t expect this. The Canes are down two games as they head down the coast to Sunrise, despite playing mostly really well in those first two games. There are two reasons why they’re not commanding this series. The first is Sergei Bobrovsky, who has saved 8.9 (!!!) goals better than expected given the shots he’s faced. The second is Matthew Tkachuk, who scored both OTGWGs. The Panthers are a very different team when he’s on the ice.

Without Tkachuk the Panthers have played about as well as the Hawks did in the regular season pic.twitter.com/S5k1uy8huv — good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) May 21, 2023

Brind’Amour has been using his second line (the one with Kotkaniemi) against Tkachuk, and it hasn’t gone well. I expect them to adjust a bit tonight.

Alright, down to the comments.