Baltimore Orioles’ City Connect jerseys inspired by MICA Globe posters, honors neighborhoods of inner city

The Baltimore Orioles unveiled their City Connect jersey on Monday, becoming the fifth MLB team this season and 19th team overall to debut a design. The Washington Nationals’ popular City Connect jersey was released last season and cherry blossom-themed.
The Orioles’ black and white design is basic on the outside — the only Orioles Orange is on the Nike logo, player name, and jersey tag — but on the interior, there’s a multi-colored, patchwork design featuring the neighborhoods of the city.
The jersey presents how Baltimore is viewed in more of a cookie cutter way from people who don’t live there. The inner, vibrant layer represents Baltimore residents and its culture that frequently gets hidden and overshadowed.
The bold Baltimore wordmark on the front of the jersey is inspired by the Globe Collection and Press at MICA (Maryland Institute College of Art) and the posters printed there that have advertised incoming bands and musical acts in the city for decades.
The script ‘B’ that can be found on the jersey’s shoulder patch and hats was inspired from the cursive B on the team’s road jerseys. The shoulder patch ‘B’ is presented in a circle that includes the same neighborhood pattern from inside the jersey, but its color is desaturated.
The Orioles explained all of the intricacies of the design in an infographic on social media.
The Orioles will wear the design for the first time against the Texas Rangers on May 26-27. After that initial debut, they will wear the jerseys during every Friday home game for the rest of the season.
The Orioles, who hold the second-best record in baseball as of Monday afternoon, dropped the merch a day before they’re set to start a three-game road series with the New York Yankees.
The Orioles’ City Connect merch is available for purchase at the MLB’s online store. There are dozens of items including jerseys, hats, shirts, and hoodies. Adley Rutschman and Cal Ripken Jr. City Connect jerseys in adult sizes have already sold out. The Orioles’ Team Store at Camden Yards is also selling the items.
