Flyers assistant Brad Shaw reportedly a candidate for Capitals open head coaching position

It appears another former Capitals player may be in the running for the open head coaching job in Washington.

After former captain Jeff Halpern reportedly entered the race, now current Philadelphia Flyers assistant Brad Shaw, who played four games with the Caps during the 1998-99 season, is rumored to be a candidate for the position.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman first brought Shaw’s name up during the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

Per the 32 Thoughts Podcast:

In the last pod, I kinda tripped myself up a bit because I mentioned Brad Shaw close to Anaheim. I’m not sure that Brad Shaw is on Anaheim’s list but I have heard he’s on someone’s. The other name, I’m not sure where, but I’ve heard there’s interest in Kirk Muller. So, there are names out here I’m hearing that I can’t pin down yet. In Washington, I wonder if any of these coaches we’ve mentioned are in with them. I don’t know but obviously Carbery and Halpern and I’ve been told they’ve interviewed at least a third but I haven’t been able to pin down who it is yet.

That news was followed by a report from The Fourth Period’s Anthony Di Marco that directly connects Shaw to the Capitals and Anaheim.

Hearing that #Flyers Associate Coach Brad Shaw is among those still in the running for the Head Coaching jobs in Anaheim and Washington. — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) May 21, 2023

Shaw has been a coach in the NHL for 18 seasons but only has experience as a head coach on an interim basis with the New York Islanders during the 2005-06 campaign. He has served as an assistant or associate coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Islanders, St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Flyers.

At 59 years of age, Shaw is one year older than Peter Laviolette and far older than both Halpern and the other rumored suitor for the Caps job, Spencer Carbery. Caps general manager Brian MacLellan stated in mid April that he was more open to hiring a younger or less experienced head coach after Laviolette’s tenure.

Shaw would fit the less experienced portion of that but would certainly not be a younger option. In recent years, Shaw has worked under current Flyers bench boss John Tortorella for multiple teams. His duties have been to coach both defenders and the penalty kill.

It’s worth noting that despite letting go the majority of their coaching staff, the Capitals have retained assistant coach Scott Allen. Allen was in charge of the team’s forward group and penalty kill last season. Under his watch, the team improved their penalty kill success rate from 80.4 percent in the 2021-22 campaign to 81.9 percent for 2022-23.

The Capitals’ coaching search may not end until their AHL affiliate Hershey Bears’ playoff run is over as they still may want to speak with Bears bench boss Todd Nelson.

