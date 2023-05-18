Alex Ovechkin surprised with new car at KHL Awards Show, admits he’s not sure what to do with it

Alex Ovechkin and his wife Nastya were honored guests at the KHL’s end-of-season awards show at Barvikha on Thursday.
While Ovi didn’t go home with any hockey awards, he did get to present two trophies to a former Capital and close friend. He also got surprised with a gift at the end of the night.
Former Capital Dmitrij Jaskin, now currently a star for SKA St. Petersburg, cleaned up at the show, winning the Golden Stick Award as league MVP and the Golden Helmet as part of the end-of-year All-Star team.
Ovechkin also presented two awards to Jaskin for leading the league in goals (40) and points (62).
After completing his speech, Jaskin was presented a certificate for a Lada Niva Travel KHL car by Sergey Ilyinsky the PR Director of JSC AvtoVAZ.
Then Ilyinsky announced that Ovechkin, who was still on stage, was receiving a new car as well. Ovechkin sheepishly smiled on stage.
Afterward, Ovechkin, who once had a collection of seven cars, admitted he did not have a plan for his new KHL-mobile.
“I was pleasantly surprised by this prize,” Ovechkin said per sports.ru and a Google Translation. “I haven’t figured out what I’m going to do with it yet.”
Ovechkin added that he had a Russian-made car and that his father once drove a Zhiguli.
The last time Ovechkin was awarded a car was at the 2015 NHL All-Star Game. Back then, teams held a draft to pick their All-Star rosters and the last pick would get a car out of sympathy. Ovechkin hilariously campaigned to be the final pick that year, but had his dreams dashed when he was picked third from last.
After All-Star Weekend concluded, Honda presented Ovechkin with a 2015 Honda Accord as a gift, which he then donated to Ann Schaab and the Washington Ice Dogs of the American Special Hockey Association.
During a Russian-language interview in 2013, Ovechkin said that collecting cars was his “main hobby, my dream, and there is nothing I can do about it.”
He added, “The more (cars) the better, but in fact my parents already tell me: ‘Sasha, why do you need so many?'”
Headline photo: @nadi__jaskin/IG
