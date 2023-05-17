Hershey Bears to play Rochester Americans in Eastern Conference Finals (schedule)

The Hershey Bears defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-1 on Wednesday, winning the Atlantic Division Final in a three-game sweep.

The Bears will now go on to play the Rochester Americans, who completed their own sweep of the Toronto Marlies, in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Americans are the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

Special delivery FOR THE SWEEP 🧹 pic.twitter.com/AnAqsP8TcZ — x-Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) May 18, 2023

The Bears will have home ice in the series as the Americans are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Conference Finals will start on Tuesday, May 23 with Game One at Giant Center. Tickets go on sale for the series on Thursday, May 18 at 10 am.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1 – Tuesday, May 23 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Thursday, May 25 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Saturday, May 27 at Rochester, Blue Cross Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 – Monday, May 29 at Rochester, Blue Cross Arena, 6:05 p.m.

* Game 5 – Wednesday, May 31 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

* Game 6 – Friday, June 2 at Rochester, Blue Cross Arena, 7:05 p.m.

* Game 7 – Monday, June 5 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

During the regular season, the Hershey Bears went 1-0-0-1 in two games against the Americans. They defeated Rochester 2-1 at home on March 18 and lost 4-3 in the shootout six days later in Rochester.

The Americans were paced by Lukas Rousek, who led the team in scoring with 56 points (16g, 40a) during the regular season. The team featured three 20 goal-scorers in Jiri Kulich (24), Brett Murray (23), and Linus Weissbach (20).

During the postseason, the Americans have had an offensive explosion seeing seven different players average more than a point per game. Center Mason Jobst leads the team with 11 points (2g, 9a) in eight games .

The Americans have scored the second-most goals in the Calder Cup playoffs this year, with 38 goals in eight games played. They have a goals differential of plus-12 and won six consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Hershey has won six of its seven games in the postseason, outscoring the competition 27-12. Their plus-15 goals differential is second only to the Western Conference’s Coachella Valley Firebirds who are a plus-18 (41-23).

Here’s the full press release from the Hershey Bears: