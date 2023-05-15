Playoffs open thread (May 15, 2023)

Tonight ends the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This round hasn’t been as exciting and interesting to me as the first round, with the exception of the series wrapping up tonight.

Incoming is game seven (#gaysev) between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE AT DALLAS

8:00 PM

Tied 3-3

It will be an important night for Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer.

biggest game of his career tonight for goalie Philipp Grubauer, who has been on a journey pic.twitter.com/R4Ek6xiSyF — good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) May 15, 2023

Grubi was really, really, really bad in 2021-22. He saved 33.7 goals less than expected, which was five worse than the next worst goalie, who was in Chicago. Of every goalie-season in the last five years, Grubauer’s 2021-22 ranked 370th out of 370 in goals-saved-above-expected. He was the primary reason the Kraken’s inaugural season was so blah. Whatever that was about, it seems like it’s passed. And now here he is with the chance to bring a team in its second year to conference finals, where they’d face the other most recent expansion team.

