Ilya Samsonov reveals he injured neck in Game Three, hopes to re-sign with Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov wasn’t in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game Five on Friday. He wasn’t even playing backup, instead watching from above after an injury took him out of Game Three.

At the Leafs’ end-of-season media availability on Monday, Samsonov revealed he had suffered a neck injury on that play. He also spoke on his future plans as his one-year contract with the Leafs nears expiration.

Samsonov explained that he had made progress in his recovery before the Leafs were eliminated. “Those two days after this accident, I feel bad,” he said. “I feel better right now. I was skate one time before the last game. Nothing crazy, it’s just a sport.”

The injury came on an unfortunate case of friendly fire from Leafs defender Luke Schenn. Trying to stop a scoring chance from Carter Verhaeghe, Schenn lost his balance and careened into his own netminder, slamming Samsonov into the net. Samsonov immediately exited the game and would not return to the series. It marked the second straight year Samsonov’s season had been ended by the Florida Panthers.

Ilya Samsonov is leaving tonight’s game after this tough collision with Luke Schenn#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/BgD0h5Qy2X — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 7, 2023

It had been a rough series for Samsonov even before the collision. He served a crucial role in the Leafs’ first-round victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but had faltered against the Panthers, seeing his goals saved above expected dip to -1.3. Though he took a shot to the collarbone in warmups before Game One of the second round, Samsonov said Monday that he was not playing injured before the Game Three collision.

“Tough season, just the results,” Samsonov said of the season. “Not what we wanted. But we look in the future with positive.”

Samsonov, who played three seasons in Washington, signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Leafs last summer after the Capitals declined to tender him a qualifying offer. He’ll be a restricted free agent once again this summer and is eligible for arbitration. He deferred to his agent, but told reporters he hopes to remain a Leaf.

“I want to stay here,” he said. “It’s no surprise here, for everybody. We’ll see. This not my work anymore.”

Even after a tough end to the season, Samsonov had nothing but gratitude for his fellow Leafs.

“I’m just want to say thank you for everybody,” he said. “I love my teammates. I like it because everybody who’s been in this locker room. Tough season, just the results. Not what we wanted. But we look in the future with positive.”

With Matt Murray often beset by injury, Samsonov assumed a starting role with the Leafs, largely rising to the occasion. In 42 regular-season games with the Leafs, he saved 18.0 goals above expected, per MoneyPuck.com, ranking 10th in the league.

Samsonov himself noted that he’d found more consistency this year with the Leafs, following an up-and-down tenure with Washington. “This year, better, you know?” he said. “Like, more control. I’m not a lot of up and down, more stay strong. I like this season, but I want to get better. I want to do better.”

Not even an injury and a playoff exit could fully dull Samsonov’s mood. When asked what he’d learned about Toronto this season, he responded with humor.

“I don’t like the traffic here,” he said, laughing. “If you live in downtown it’s so hard.”

Vehicular concerns aside, Samsonov was touched by his reception in Toronto.

“These people is amazing” he said. “I’m seeing a lot of people last couple days, everybody’s so friendly for me. Listen, a lot of good work about me. I’m so shy. These people, this city. Amazing.”

Samsonov does not plan to go to Russia this summer, instead staying at his house in Florida. It’ll likely be a busy summer for Samsonov following the birth of his son Miroslav this spring.

“We’ll probably stay in Miami,” he said. “We have a place in Ft. Lauderdale. My mom’s, she’s come too, next seven days. My wife’s parents has come too. We’ll stay here because my baby’s too small. We don’t want to stress to him. The flight’s too long, for Russia.”

For now, Samsonov will take some time to put the season out of his mind.

“I want to be a good husband and a good daddy for my kid,” he said. “That’s my focus right now for the next 20 days.”

Screenshot: Toronto Maple Leafs/YouTube