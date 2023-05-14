Alex Ovechkin on the time he met Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles

Alex Ovechkin revealed during an hour-long Russian-language intervew with It’s Football, Bro! that he once met movie star Leonardo DiCaprio

Ovechkin said it occurred at a restaurant in Los Angeles right after the Capitals had just played the LA Kings on one of their west coast road trips.

The topic of conversation came about when Ovechkin was asked who the most famous person was in the contacts of his phone.

“Vyacheslav Fetisov, Sergei Fedorov,” Ovechkin first answered. Not happy with his boring, hockey-related response, one of the hosts then pressured Ovi to come up with a non-sports related person like for example, Leonardo DiCaprio.

“By the way, I met DiCaprio,” Ovechkin jumped in. “We were in a restaurant, they were sitting at the next table. I was not shy, approached: ‘Hello, I’m Alexander!’.”

The Great Eight was then questioned about whether or not DiCaprio recognized him. DiCaprio does seem to have somewhat of an interest in hockey, attending a past Kings playoff game against the San Jose Sharks.

“You can’t just approach him, there are always a bunch of guards, a very famous person,” Ovechkin said. “We just had a game in Los Angeles. One of the guards recognized me and let me get acquainted. Did DiCaprio recognize me? Probably, he was told that ‘Alexander Ovechkin, hockey player, wants to meet him,’ most likely. We came up, said hello – and that’s it.”

Depending on when exactly this interaction occurred and who exactly was present, it could explain why Tom Wilson and Michael Latta were so pumped up to see DiCaprio win an Oscar for Best Actor back in 2016. Wilson in particular has expressed his love for one of DiCaprio’s best known works, Titanic.

The Caps captain has met a few famous faces other than DiCaprio while in LA in the past. When the Kings hosted the 2017 All-Star Game, Ovi snapped a photo with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and had dinner with The Great One, Wayne Gretzky.

Ovechkin himself is no stranger to people coming up to him out in public asking for photos or autographs. He says it happens here and there but it’s almost always “calm” and not to the extent of his apparent Hollywood acquaintance.

“You go with your family to some restaurant or just to a shopping center – someone will definitely come up to you and say: ‘We are rooting for you! Come on, beat Gretzky’s record,'” Ovechkin said. “I’m not Leonardo DiCaprio. You can easily go to a restaurant. There is no such hype that we saw: ‘Wow! Look.’ Maybe one will come to take a picture, and that’s it.”

Ovi may not be DiCaprio or have an Oscar, but DiCaprio also doesn’t have 822 career goals in the NHL. So, take that, Leo.

Note: Transcription of this interview provided by sports.ru and translated via Google Translate.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB