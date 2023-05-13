Playoffs open thread (May 13, 2023)

Happy World Bearcat Day to all who celebrate. The bearcat, or binturong, is neither a bear nor a cat. It is a viverrid, and I don’t know what that means. Their genus name means bear-weasel. They are from Borneo. The Cincinnati Zoo says they smell like popcorn.

I hope you enjoy tonight’s hockey game.

DALLAS AT SEATTLE

7:00 PM

Dallas leads 3-2

The Stars made a statement with their Game Five win, scoring two goals in the first few minutes. Roope Hintz, who had two goals and an assist in that game, has to be in the Conn Smythe conversation at this point, maybe with Draisaitl and Bobrovsky? Your thoughts?

