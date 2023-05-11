Playoffs open thread (May 11, 2023)

So, the Leafs survived another night, which means the funniest possible outcome remains possible: they go LLLWWWL. We must wait until Friday for that series to continue, so we’ll make do tonight with an elimination game for the Devils and a pivotal game between the Kraken and Stars.

CAROLINA AT NEW JERSEY

7:00 PM

Carolina leads 3-1

Things are dire for the Devs, who seem beaten in every facet. Goaltending: they’ve burned through two goalies and may tap a third tonight. Five-on-five play: Carolina’s got the most suffocating forecheck in the NHL. Finishing: The Devils had a rash of turnovers in Game Four that spoiled the night. Maybe they’ve got the edge in special teams, but they’ll need more to keep this series going.

DALLAS AT SEATTLE

10:00 PM

Tied 2-2

HockeyViz’s Micah Blake McCurdy observed that Dallas’s Miro Heiskanen received a lot of praise for a Game Four performance that was actually real bad. It was just a common online exchange until the Stars official account chimed in to insist something about the intangibles. I’d quote that tweet, but they deleted it. Anyway, the Stars aren’t really getting elite performances out of their, um, stars just yet. If they do, look out.

Commence with comments.