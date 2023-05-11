Hershey Bears steal Game One of Division Final in sudden death overtime, completing comeback with three unanswered goals

HERSHEY, PA — The Hershey Bears kicked off their Atlantic Division Final series against the Hartford Wolf Pack in true playoff hockey style on Thursday. The Bears, despite controlling most of the play for the majority of the action, entered the third period of Game One down 2-0.

Hershey finally cracked the ice with three minutes gone off the clock in the third and kept Hartford off the scoresheet from there. They grabbed the tying tally late in regulation with goaltender Hunter Shepard on the bench for an extra skater and capped the comeback off with the overtime winner less than five minutes into the extra frame.

The Bears are now up 1-0 in the best-of-five series to determine which team advances to the Conference Finals.

Unlike their first two playoff home games, Hershey came out flying, imposing their will against the Wolf Pack.

The Bears registered eight of the game’s first 9 shots on goal, heavily tilting the ice in Hartford’s zone. The Bears’ fourth line of Beck Malenstyn, Riley Sutter, and Mason Morelli, landed huge hits in the Wolf Pack zone.

But a slashing call to Morelli negated that momentum as Wolf Pack forward Lauri Pajuniemi scored on the resulting power play — his fourth of the postseason — giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

With 2:39 remaining, Giant Center grew silent after a scary incident involving Anton Blidh. The Swedish forward appeared to collapse at the Wolf Pack bench after a minor hit from Logan Day. Both benches waved to The first period was paused and eventually went to intermission as a stretcher was rolled out and Blidh received medical attention from emergency personnel.

When the intermission ended, Blidh returned to Hartford’s bench with the rest of his teammates and the rest of the 2:39 of the first period was played. Then there was a one minute break and the normal 20-minute second period began.

UPDATE: Anton Blidh received medical attention for a non-life threatening upper body injury out of an abundance of caution. He has returned to play. — x – Hartford Wolf Pack (@WolfPackAHL) May 11, 2023

Hartford scored 2:33 into the new stanza via a Jonny Brodzinski power-play goal taking a 2-0 lead.

Despite holding a huge shots on goal advantage at that point, Hershey trailed where it mattered most.

With 8:17 remaining in the second period, Hershey believed it finally got on the board. Connor McMichael celebrated what appeared to be his first goal of the series. The Capitals top center prospect sent a shot that he believed was carried over the goal line by Wolf Pack netminder Dylan Garand. Officials ruled it no goal however and after review, confirmed the call on the ice.

Hershey finally got on the board 2:52 into the third period after a Logan Day point shot caught Garand napping in net. Aliaksei Protas got the primary assist while Sam Anas got his fifth helper of the postseason.

What a 🚀 🍎 Protas

🍏 Anas pic.twitter.com/CYUBY43j6S — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 12, 2023

Day was tackled on the ice in the resulting goal hug. He gave one heck of a ROAR as he approached the Bears bench.

McMichael would tie it up with 2:09 left in the third, deflecting a Jake Massie point shot into the back of the net. The goal would send the game to overtime. Logan Day would register his second point on the night, a secondary assist.

Can't spell "McMichael" without H I M 😈 🍎 Massie

🍏 Day pic.twitter.com/Osp7WSWP2N — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 12, 2023

The Bears came out on fire in the extra frame, creating multiple odd-man rush chances. Ethen Frank and Garrett Pilon just missed the game-winner on near back-to-back shifts as Garand was under siege.

Pilon kicked off the eventual winning tally as he intercepted the puck in Hershey’s zone on a great back check and flung the puck off the boards onto Henrik Borgstrom’s tape. Borgstrom, in his Calder Cup playoff debut, streaked into the Wolf Pack zone on a two-on-one with Joe Snively and picked the far side corner to send Giant Center into bedlam.

BORGY CALLED GAME! 🚨 🍎 Pilon pic.twitter.com/DivlfOMARr — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 12, 2023

Notes: The Bears were without key veterans, first line center Michael Sgarbossa and first pairing defenseman Aaron Ness, due to injury. Ethen Frank returned to game action after missing time in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

Atlantic Division Finals Game 1 projected lineup: Henrik Borgstrom will dress in his first career Calder Cup Playoffs contest! Catch tonight's broadcast coverage 👇 💻 https://t.co/HaxQBmLCRZ

📻 @FroggyValley, @foxsports1460am, @WOYK1350

📱 @CapitalsRadio pic.twitter.com/8x9TD5QGNF — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 11, 2023

These hits. Holy jumpin.

Idea: what if the boards had pinball bumpers? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/s0qPKlg7Fg — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 11, 2023

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears