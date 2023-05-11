Scary moment in Hershey: Anton Blidh receives medical attention after collapsing at Hartford bench, returns after intermission

HERSHEY, PA — Hartford Wolf Pack forward Anton Blidh had a scary incident during the first period of Game One of the Atlantic Division Final between the Wolf Pack and Hershey Bears.

Blidh absorbed a minor hit from the Bears’ Logan Day in the defensive zone and skated back to Hartford’s bench hunched over. It was there where he appeared to collapse. Hartford and Hershey’s benches screamed and waved to officials to pause the game to get medical attention for the Swedish forward.

Shortly after, Blidh could be seen being making his way down the tunnel under his own power with Hartford’s trainer.

The first period has ended 2:39 early after @WolfPackAHL forward Anton Blidh was helped to the Hartford locker room after appearing to collapse. pic.twitter.com/V8WAsQhoK1 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 11, 2023

Hershey emergency medical staff then rushed a stretcher onto the ice and to Hartford’s locker room.

Hershey emergency medical staff rushed a stretcher to Hartford’s locker room. Scary. Wishing the best for Blidh. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vy4uzdatma — Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 11, 2023

Officials quickly decided to end the first period early at the 2:39 mark, starting intermission. The remaining 2:39 would be played before a one minute break and then starting the second period.

By the time the lights came back up at Giant Center, Blidh was back on Hartford’s bench. The Bears PA announced that Blidh was okay, drawing a loud ovation from the crowd in Hershey. Blidh waved back from the bench.

In a tweet, the Wolf Pack announced that “Blidh received medical attention for a non-life threatening upper body injury out of an abundance of caution.”

UPDATE: Anton Blidh received medical attention for a non-life threatening upper body injury out of an abundance of caution. He has returned to play. — x – Hartford Wolf Pack (@WolfPackAHL) May 11, 2023

What we’re hearing up in the press box is that Blidh had the wind knocked out of him, but that has not been confirmed.

The word is Blidh had the wind knocked out of him. Will confirm post-game — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) May 12, 2023

Blidh was a 2013 draft pick of the Boston Bruins, playing 70 NHL games over 6 years with that organization. He spent most of this year with the Colorado Avalanche and their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. The Rangers traded for Blidh at the trade deadline, and he served as a black ace for New York in their first-round playoff series before re-joining the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB