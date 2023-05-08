Playoffs and draft lottery open thread (May 6, 2023)

The open thread is pulling double duty on this glorious Monday evening. We’ve got Game 3 between the Oilers and Knights in a bit, but first: the IBS-inducing spectacle that is the draft lottery. Can the Caps land Connor Bedard? Literally probably not!

DRAFT LOTTERY

8:00 PM

The Washington Capitals have a six-percent chance of getting the first overall pick in the 2023 draft lottery, almost certain to be Connor Bedard. That’s slightly better chances than rolling a crit on a d20. I just rolled one. I got a four. Anaheim has the best chances, just under 20 percent, with Columbus and Chicago (boo!) just behind. To find out who wins, we’ll be subjected to one of the most awkward telecasts in professional sports.

EDMONTON AT VEGAS

8:30 PM

Tied 1-1

What a game from Edmonton’s stars the other night. Connor McDavid broke through just as I predicted (and as I had predicted incorrectly every prior game since the first round) with two goals and an assist, including a shorthanded goal. Leon Draisaitl was good for two goals, which is also his average over the past five games. I think they’re going to pull ahead here.

Roll a d20 and tell us what you got in the comments. If you don’t have a d20, get a d20 and get into TTRPGs and keep us posted about your character’s backstory.