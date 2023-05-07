Playoffs open thread (May 7, 2023)

Happy Sunday, pals. I hope you enjoyed last night’s goal-a-thon. We’ve got a full slate of loffs hockey ahead of us starting right now and going until well past my bedtime. In two games, home teams will try to avoid going down 3-0, an inescapable death grip.

CAROLINA AT NEW JERSEY

3:30 PM

Carolina leads 2-0

This is a dreadful series, with Carolina throttling Jersey with a coordinated, relentless forecheck. Jersey needs more mobility, and they just might get it in defender Luke Hughes, slotting in for Ryan Graves, who was injured by Jesper Fast last game.

TORONTO AT FLORIDA

6:30 PM

Florida leads 2-0

The entertainment value in Toronto fans losing their grip is worth the price of admission (i.e. free) to this series. We’ve had controversial hits and some goal-scoring studs, but the real star so far has been Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, back on the case and saving 4.5 goals more than expected.

DALLAS AT SEATTLE

9:30 PM

Tied 1-1

Unlike the Carolina-Jersey series, this one is on a razor’s edge. Jordan Eberle has three points for Seattle, and obviously Joe Pavelski had four goals in that one game, and overall it’s been tight as heck. I emphatically recommend watching this one as long as you don’t have to get up early on Monday.

Let’s go to the comments.