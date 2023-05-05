TJ Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom celebrate Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman at Fight for Children charity event

TJ Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom showed up to support Washington Nationals legend Ryan Zimmerman at the annual Fight For Children Honors Thursday night. The event supports DC charity Fight For Children, which aims to help underprivileged youth through participation in sports.

Zimmerman was one of the event’s honorees, celebrating both his decorated baseball career and his work in the community.

Lauren Oshie posted photos from the night on Instagram. “An amazing night supporting our friends ♥️,” she wrote.

Fight for Children honored Zimmerman alongside the annual Congressional Baseball Game and the NWSL’s Washington Spirit. Zimmerman was recognized not only for his World Series-winning tenure with the Washington Nationals but also for founding the ziMS foundation in 2006, which works to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

“He’s the kind of guy you say you want your son to grow up to be,” Mark Lerner, current principal owner of the Nationals, said of Zimmerman ahead of the event.

Zimmerman retired at the end of the 2021 season after spending his entire 16-year career in Washington. In 2022, he became the first ever Nationals player to have his number retired by the franchise. He’s also a longtime fan of the Capitals: he’s practiced with the team as a goalie after losing a bet to Nicklas Backstrom and later joked about the experience when congratulating Alex Ovechkin for hitting 800 goals.

On Thursday, Oshie and Backstrom took to the stage with Zimmerman when he accepted the award. Fight For Children presented him with a wrestling belt, a nod to the organization’s longtime Fight Night event, which the Fight for Children Honors has since replaced.

The funds raised at the Fight for Children Honors will benefit many youth sports programs in the DC area, as well as supporting the Fight for Children Sports Medicine Center. Even after leaving the game, Zimmerman continues to contribute to the larger DC sports community.

Congratulations, Ryan!

Screenshot: Lauren Oshie/Instagram