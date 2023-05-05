Hurricanes maul Devils 6-1 to take 2-0 series lead

The Carolina Hurricanes womped the New Jersey Devils to take a 2-0 lead in their semifinal series. The Devils didn’t even put up a fight.

After a goalless first, Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored two in the second period – first a power-play while wide open, then a hard-working net-front goal. Jordan Staal outdanced poor Akira Schmid, then Martin Necas joined a swarm to make it 4-0 after two periods.

Miles Wood ended Frederick Andersen’s shutout early in the third period, thanks to some good forechecking by Nathan Bastian. Jordan Martinook stole an errant pass and carried it the length of the ice to make it 5-1, then Stefan Noesen took a saucer pass from Sebastian Aho to make it 6-1.

Canes win. They lead the series 2-0.

Sore from their Game One loss, the Devils came out flying in the first period, yielding no goals and lasting about ten minutes. Then the Canes took over the game and never really let up. By halfway through regulation, the Devils were basically flatlined.

Timo Meier returned to play after taking that violent hit from Jacob Trouba in Game Seven of the last round. He’s still pointless, and he’s still a glutton for punishment. When the Devils were on attack, he would plant himself in the paint and absorb all kinds of hits.

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff shortened the bench in the second period, meaning Jesper Bratt, maybe the strongest possession player on the team, got less ice time. Prior to the game Ruff was named as a finalist for the Jack Adams award for best coach. I dunno, you guys. I think he might just be a coach with good players, one of whom he benched in this decisive loss.

It was briefly 4-0 as Brady Skjei scored on an empty net while Devils goalie Akira Schmid was pulled away from his crease. That was nullified for goalie interference, and then Martin Necas made it 4-0 for real like 30 seconds later anyway.

The Necas goal was Schmid's last of the night. For the second game in a row, Vitek Vanecek took over the net for the end of the game. In the end, Schmid allowed four goals on 25 shots – but only about a half a goal below expected. I'm not saying the bloom is off the rose; I'm saying his team is floundering and he hasn't been able to win these games solo.

For the second straight game, New Jersey's best line was their fourth: Miles Wood, Michael McLeod, and Nathan Bastian. They've got the only goals of the series, meanwhile the team's big names like Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton are playing without the puck too much.

I really thought this series was going to be exciting: two fast teams with lots of young scoring talent. Instead we have had two hours of punishingly dull hockey as one team dictates play without a reply. Even outside tactics, the Canes seem to be winning two out of every three puck battles. The Devils look lifeless.

Which is precisely how they looked at this point last series. Eventually the team – be it the coach, players, or both – adapted to New York’s stifling defense. They have about 40 hours to

Headline photo: @jatovi