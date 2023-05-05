Hurricanes maul Devils 6-1 to take 2-0 series lead

The Carolina Hurricanes womped the New Jersey Devils to take a 2-0 lead in their semifinal series. The Devils didn’t even put up a fight.
After a goalless first, Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored two in the second period – first a power-play while wide open, then a hard-working net-front goal. Jordan Staal outdanced poor Akira Schmid, then Martin Necas joined a swarm to make it 4-0 after two periods.
Miles Wood ended Frederick Andersen’s shutout early in the third period, thanks to some good forechecking by Nathan Bastian. Jordan Martinook stole an errant pass and carried it the length of the ice to make it 5-1, then Stefan Noesen took a saucer pass from Sebastian Aho to make it 6-1.
Canes win. They lead the series 2-0.
I really thought this series was going to be exciting: two fast teams with lots of young scoring talent. Instead we have had two hours of punishingly dull hockey as one team dictates play without a reply. Even outside tactics, the Canes seem to be winning two out of every three puck battles. The Devils look lifeless.
Which is precisely how they looked at this point last series. Eventually the team – be it the coach, players, or both – adapted to New York’s stifling defense. They have about 40 hours to
