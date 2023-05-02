Washington Capitals sign Alex Alexeyev to two-year, $1.65 million contract extension

The Washington Capitals announced Tuesday that they have re-signed Alex Alexeyev to a two-year, $1.65 million contract. The 23-year-old defenseman was scheduled to become an RFA on July 1st.

The contract is a one-way deal with an AAV of $825k. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedmann first reported the team was close to a deal on Monday.

Alexeyev made major strides towards a regular NHL role this season, playing 32 games with an injury-depleted Capitals team. He served largely as the Capitals’ seventh defenseman to start the season, but eventually received consistent minutes later in the schedule.

The reluctance to play Alexeyev confused former teammate Dmitry Orlov, who spoke on the decision after he had been dealt to the Boston Bruins,

“I’m glad that they started to let Alexeyev play,” Orlov said. “It took a long time to happen. I was against keeping him in reserve.”

This marks the third contract signed by general manager Brian MacLellan this offseason, following entry-level deals for SHL blueliner Hardy Häman Aktell and 2022 first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB