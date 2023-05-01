Playoffs open thread (May 1, 2023)

There is just one game today, which is International Workers’ Day, the real labor day. I hope you’re having a solid one 🌹, and I hope you’re ready for the final game of the first round of the playoffs: Game Seven of the New Jersey Devils vs the New York Rangers. Doesn’t get much bigger than the battle of the Hudson. (That’s the thing between New York and New Jersey, right?)

NY RANGERS AT NEW JERSEY

8:00 PM

Tied 3-3

If you’re a nerd and consult shot-attempt share and expected-goal shares, this has been the most lopsided series of the first round, with Jersey controlling 55.1 percent of attempts and 56.0 percent of xG. And yet they’ve been outscored 11 to 5, mostly due to weak shooting percentage. Either they’re going to be like “let’s keep doing what we’re doing and it’ll come out in our favor” or they’re going to panic, and Chris Kreider will light ’em up again. Either way, this is the grand finale.

Comments, ho!