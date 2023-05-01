Devils destroy Rangers 4-0, advance to second round

The New Jersey Devils advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a decisive game-seven win over the New York Rangers on Monday night. It was never in doubt. [Note: I’ve been covering the Devils for the postseason. Looks like I’ll be doing it a bit longer.]
After a scoreless first period, Michael McLeod scored a shorthanded goal after Ondrej Palat did some excellent forechecking. Tomas Tatar made it 2-0 by taking a genius pass from John Marino. Erik Haula made it 3-0 with a quintessential New Jersey rush goal. Jesper Bratt got the empty-netter.
The Devils have eliminated the Rangers in seven games. The Devils advance to the second round.
Another look at Jacob Trouba's huge hit on Timo Meier #NYR | #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/feRXfNrvd8
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 2, 2023
Schmid with a save against Zibanejad on the power play to keep the game scoreless pic.twitter.com/4GMosLQdIR
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 2, 2023
Check out this one; I love that the Devils have an official skincare partner.
Let’s gooooo!!!! pic.twitter.com/C7WzOnC9Qb
— Genucel Skincare (@Genucel) May 2, 2023
It took mishaps and accidents and bad luck for this series ever to be close. The Devils were the clearly better team in six of seven games, but little things cost them two wins – and bad coaching cost them a third. By the end of the series, they were playing like they’re supposed to: fast, rushing offense with quick passing across the slot. It’s a fun brand of hockey, and we’re going to see more of it in the second round.
The Carolina Hurricanes are a very, very good opponent– even missing two talented forwards in Teravainen and Svechnikov. It’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks. I can’t wait.
Headline photo: @ThatGuyBry31
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On