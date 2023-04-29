Utter collapse: Rangers beat Devils 5-2

The New Jersey Devils kicked off Game Six against the New York Rangers like a team determined to end the series. That lasted maybe 19 minutes, then they turned into a frustrated fluffle of bashful bunnies. [Note: I’m covering the Devils this postseason. One of the biggest mistakes I’ve made, and that includes the time I had a mohawk.]
Curtis Lazar found a bad rebound from Igor Shesterkin and converted it into an early lead for the Devils. That lead did not survive the period; however, as Chris Kreider tipped in a shot in the last thirty seconds. Those last few seconds seemed to change everything.
In the second period, Mika Zibenejad got his first goal of the postseason, scoring on a pass from below the goal line to give New York the lead. After a failed clear, Vladimir Tarasenko potted a big shot to give the Rangers a two-goal lead after two periods.
In the third, Barclay Goodrow teamed up with Jimmy Vesey for an odd-man break to make it 4-1 Rangers. Braden Schneider, an unlikely scorer, got one from way out. Mercer got a power-play goal with five minutes left, but it was over.
Rangers win 5-2. The series is tied 3-3. Game Seven will be on Monday night.
Timo Meier's really taking a beating tonight#NJDevils | #NYR pic.twitter.com/TGXDcK6WJt
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 30, 2023
Igor Shesterkin with the glove save pic.twitter.com/ylS90NiNfa
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 30, 2023
First order of business for Aaron Rodgers as a New York Jet: root for the home team at The Garden 🗽 pic.twitter.com/qGVBz8vjIS
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2023
Burn the tape. The tape is haunted, Grudge-style. There is nothing to learn from it except “don’t do penalties 195 feet from your own net.” Also: “maybe get a goal from Meier or Bratt or Hischier or Tatar.” There is no need to revisit this game, which was more of a psychic defeat than a tactical thing.
Game 7, let’s go!! @NYRangers #loveit
— Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist) April 30, 2023
We’ve got Game Seven coming, the apotheosis of loffs, on Monday night.
Headline photo: ESPN on ABC/Screenshot
