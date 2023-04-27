Playoffs open thread (April 27, 2023)

Comrades, we are now entering the third consecutive night where I am convinced we’ll get our first elimination. I’ve been wrong on the last two nights, but I’ve got two shots at it this time: Winnipeg and Tampa are both on the verge.

Loffs start at 7. Let’s gooooo.

TAMPA AT TORONTO

7:00 PM

Toronto leads 3-1

The Leafs completed a bananas comeback in Game Four, scoring three goals in the last eleven minutes of regulation then getting the OTGWG. That short stretch of minutes turned this series from a coin flip to fait accompli: Toronto has three chances to win one more game. They’re gonna do it, but will they do it tonight?

NY RANGERS AT NEW JERSEY

7:30 PM

Tied 2-2

I’ve completely turned around on this series, which I’m covering every game even though no one cares. The Devils aren’t playing like they’re able to — the quick entries and chances are way down from the regular season — but they’re driving play dramatically, controlling 62 percent of the high-danger chances. After Siegenthaler was the hero of Game Four, I think it’s time for my other fave, Jesper Bratt, to step up.

WINNIPEG AT VEGAS

10:00 PM

Vegas leads 3-1

I am grumpy about late games. Some of the best series of the first round (not you, Dallas-Winnipeg) have been on the west coast, and I just cannot stay awake for them.

See you downstairs, wherein downstairs is the comments.