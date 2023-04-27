Akira Schmid’s shutout: Devils beat Rangers 4-0

The New Jersey Devils finally seized control of their series against the New York Rangers with a rousing win on home ice. This was the best game of the series. [Note: I’m covering the New Jersey Devils this postseason. It’s an experiment; just go with it.]
Ondrej Palat scored in the game’s first minute after a lost offensive-zone faceoff. Erik Haula went to the net and put the puck through Igor Shesterkin’s five-hole, then Dawson Mercer’s shorthanded goal became the first playoffs goal of his career. Erik Haula got an empty-netter when there was still five minutes left on the game clock, and that was all the Rangers had in the tank.
Devils win 4-0. Akira Schmid gets the shutout. Devils lead the series 3-2.
The Rangers fans clearing out and the lower bowl is half empty. Devils fans giving it to the Rangers in full voice and it sounds like a full barn. pic.twitter.com/9bJaaPCwme
— Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) April 28, 2023
Art. pic.twitter.com/MOzUJTtl8F
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 28, 2023
This was a fantastic game. Two excellent goalies, lots of passion manifested in physicality, but also a lot of speed and finesse play. I’m sure a Rangers fan would feel differently, but I had a blast. Can’t wait for Saturday at 8 PM. It’s an elimination game.
Headline photo: @racheldoerrie
