Akira Schmid’s shutout: Devils beat Rangers 4-0

The New Jersey Devils finally seized control of their series against the New York Rangers with a rousing win on home ice. This was the best game of the series. [Note: I’m covering the New Jersey Devils this postseason. It’s an experiment; just go with it.]

Ondrej Palat scored in the game’s first minute after a lost offensive-zone faceoff. Erik Haula went to the net and put the puck through Igor Shesterkin’s five-hole, then Dawson Mercer’s shorthanded goal became the first playoffs goal of his career. Erik Haula got an empty-netter when there was still five minutes left on the game clock, and that was all the Rangers had in the tank.

Devils win 4-0. Akira Schmid gets the shutout. Devils lead the series 3-2.

I don’t totally understand it, but Jack Hughes appeared to intentionally lose the faceoff before Palat’s goal. One thing about young/fast teams that I adore is that they tend to stay aggressive even after a lost faceoff. It’s like an indicator of boring teams when they automatically retreat from the OZ if they don’t have clear control. I remember that was one thing that changed overnight when Dale Hunter took over for Bruce Boudreau.

appeared to intentionally lose the faceoff before Palat’s goal. One thing about young/fast teams that I adore is that they tend to stay aggressive even after a lost faceoff. It’s like an indicator of boring teams when they automatically retreat from the OZ if they don’t have clear control. I remember that was one thing that changed overnight when Dale Hunter took over for Bruce Boudreau. This was an extraordinarily physical game, with the Rangers compensating for low possession in the first period by slamming bodies. The physicality only escalated into the second period, when tempers boiled over with this fight between Barclay Goodrow and Kevin Bahl.

I love how people love to mention how tall Bahl is all the time (6′,6″). I’m sure it’d get old if I were a not-fake Devils fan, but I’m a faker, so it’s fun.

Jersey goalie Akira Schmid had another stellar game, including a couple flashy glove saves. But more importantly, I wanted to give you an update on the chances he was named for an anime. Sounds like being named for the 1980’s Otomo manga-turned-anime is not as likely as the new suspect: Akira Toriyama, who wrote Dragonball. Either way: Schmid is definitely a weeb.

had another stellar game, including a couple flashy glove saves. But more importantly, I wanted to give you an update on the chances he was named for an anime. Sounds like being named for the 1980’s Otomo manga-turned-anime is not as likely as the new suspect: Akira Toriyama, who wrote Dragonball. Either way: Schmid is definitely a weeb. I know we’re supposed to be talking about Schmid’s shutout, but I think the weeb angle is important too. Anyway, he’s only 22; he’s played just 25 NHL games, and now two of them are shutouts. These kinds of stories are why I love the playoffs.

I don’t want to dump on the losing goalie, Igor Shesterkin, though. He was under fire all night (41 shots faced at last count) with zero goal support. At one point he said eff it and put a shot on net all by himself. With any other goalie in net, this would have been a bloodbath.

The Rangers fans clearing out and the lower bowl is half empty. Devils fans giving it to the Rangers in full voice and it sounds like a full barn. pic.twitter.com/9bJaaPCwme — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) April 28, 2023

Late in the third period the Rangers had their best chance as a puck stretched along the goal line without crossing. Schmid got lucky there, and he got a lot of support from his skaters, who got aggressive in the ensuing scrum. Jonas Siegenthaler got some elbows in on Ryan Lindgren , who came after Siegs after the whistle.

got some elbows in on , who came after Siegs after the whistle. Big night for Erik Haula , who kinda ran the special-teams cycle: power-play goal, empty-net goal, and an assist on Mercer’s shorthanded goal.

, who kinda ran the special-teams cycle: power-play goal, empty-net goal, and an assist on Mercer’s shorthanded goal. It’s clear by now that New York’s top-end scoring is letting them down, which I see nowhere so much as the power play, where they’ve failed to convert their last 12 opportunities. The Devils were a good-to-great PK team in the regular season, and they’re delivering again here – which might be enough to deliver a series win.

This was a fantastic game. Two excellent goalies, lots of passion manifested in physicality, but also a lot of speed and finesse play. I’m sure a Rangers fan would feel differently, but I had a blast. Can’t wait for Saturday at 8 PM. It’s an elimination game.

Headline photo: @racheldoerrie