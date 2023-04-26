Playoffs open thread (April 26, 2023)

Happy hump day, kings, queens, and nb royals. It’s a shame we have just two playoff games tonight, but one is a possible elimination game, and the other is in what might be the best matchup of the first round.

Hop on in and let’s mix it up.

FLORIDA AT BOSTON

7:00 PM

Boston leads 3-1

I know I said this about the Islanders last night, but tonight really does feel like the end of the line for the Panthers. All signs point to the return of Patrice Bergeron to the lineup. That said, Florida has played way better than I expected, and maybe that’ll be instructive for Boston’s next victim.

SEATTLE AT COLORADO

9:30 PM

Tied leads 2-2

Low-key maybe the best series of the first round? The Avs will be without Cale Makar, who did a violence against Jared McCann and is suspended for one game. Makar had led Colorado skaters in both ice time and on-ice shot-attempt percentage, 61.1 percent. So that’s a big loss for them. Meanwhile, Daniel Sprong scored last game, so I’m just gonna embed the tweet here.

See you downstairs, wherein downstairs is the comments.