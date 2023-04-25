Playoffs open thread (April 25, 2023)

For the first time of the playoffs, we have only three games, which sucks. I don’t see why Bruins-Panthers had to cede TD Garden to Celtic-Hawks, aside from that sport being ten times more popular and lucrative.

But that’s not our concern. We’ve got two tied series about to turn and our first chance for elimination of the postseason. Yessssss, I love the loffs.

NY ISLANDERS AT CAROLINA

7:00 PM

Carolina leads 3-1

It’s elimination day for Lane Lambert’s Islanders. Without world-beating goaltending from Ilya Sorokin, this was never going to be a winnable series for them. Sorokin gave up 5 goals on 29 shots the other night, so a world-beater he is not.

MINNESOTA AT DALLAS

8:00 PM

Tied 2-2

This series has been a clash of styles, as Minnesota’s boldly boring, grind-em-down style of hockey has rammed into Dallas’s everyone-wishes-everyone-played-like-this style. Each team has won a game on the road, each team has lost a game at home. Something’s gotta give in Game 5, and I’m hoping that means Dallas wins, because the alternative is a snooze.

LOS ANGELES AT EDMONTON

9:30 PM

Tied 2-2

This is Leon Draisaitl‘s moment. The Oilers have scored 14 goals in the series so far, and Leon’s been on the ice for all of them with points on nine of them. Meanwhile, all of Connor McDavid’s production has come on the power play, which either means LA should stay out of the box (actually that’s always good advice) or he’s about to break out.

Let’s fight in the comments.