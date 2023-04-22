Playoffs open thread (April 22, 2023)

Huzzah, it’s weekend one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The NHL schedule-makers, whom I hate, have done us a favor today by moving one of the late games up to 4 PM eastern. We’ll also get more of the psychic battle between the Leafs and Lightning, a planned disappointment from my New Jersey Devils, and the return of playoff hockey to Seattle for the first time since ever.

I can’t wait.

VEGAS AT WINNIPEG

4:00 PM

Tied 1-1

Returned hero (with curiously fortuitous timing) Mark Stone busted out for two goals and an assist in Game 2. If we’re being real, that was a bad game from Connor Hellebuyck, from whom I’d expect a bounceback today.

TORONTO AT TAMPA

7:00 PM

Tied 1-1

John Tavares got the hat trick last game, but don’t sleep on defender Morgan Rielly, who was the guy-behind-the-guy on four goals. I’m not saying Tampa is on their heels, but they are definitely reeling from that smackdown on Thursday. Let’s see if home ice helps.

NEW JERSEY AT NY RANGERS

8:00 PM

NY Rangers lead 2-0

By all accounts the Devils have soiled their bed. Tactically, Lindy Ruff has looked defeated since the opening faceoff. I wonder if he’ll play defender Jonas Siegenthaler, who was their best player in the first game. We won’t know until close to game-time if Vitek Vanecek will be in net.

COLORADO AT SEATTLE

10 PM

Tied 1-1

I fell asleep during Game 2 just as the Avalanche tied the game. This is a difficult matchup for me to think through. The Kraken are all depth without much in the way of game-breaking scoring talent, whereas the Avs have Makar and MacKinnon, except they each have just one point. If the Avs kick it up just one notch, the Kraken are gonna be in trouble.

