Hershey Bears release schedule for second-round playoff series against Charlotte Checkers

With the AHL’s preliminary playoff round now over, the Hershey Bears have their first opponent in the 2023 Calder Cup playoffs. The Bears will take on the Charlotte Checkers in a best-of-five Division Semifinals matchup after the Checkers disposed of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in three games.

The Bears released the schedule for that second-round series on Friday night. Charlotte will host Game One on Monday, April 28 inside Bojangles’ Coliseum. Hershey will get their first home game at GIANT Center on May 3 for Game Three.

We'll open the 2023 #CalderCup Playoffs versus @CheckersHockey with a best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals series. Tickets for home games will go on sale on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m. with an exclusive presale starting on Monday.https://t.co/UekVfsa2df pic.twitter.com/nCNBMEAB8G — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 22, 2023

The full schedule is below.

Hershey Bears [A2] vs. Charlotte Checkers [A3]

Game 1 – at Charlotte – Fri, April 28 – 7:00 pm

Game 2 – at Charlotte – Sat, April 29 – 6:00 pm

Game 3 – at Hershey – Wed, May 3 – 7:00 pm

*Game 4 – at Hershey – Thu, May 4 – 7:00 pm

*Game 5 – at Hershey – Sun, May 7 – 5:00 pm

* if necessary

All times Eastern Time

The Bears did not play in the first round as they earned a bye due to their excellent regular season performance.

Here’s the full press release from the team: