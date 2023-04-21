Hershey Bears release schedule for second-round playoff series against Charlotte Checkers

With the AHL’s preliminary playoff round now over, the Hershey Bears have their first opponent in the 2023 Calder Cup playoffs. The Bears will take on the Charlotte Checkers in a best-of-five Division Semifinals matchup after the Checkers disposed of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in three games.
The Bears released the schedule for that second-round series on Friday night. Charlotte will host Game One on Monday, April 28 inside Bojangles’ Coliseum. Hershey will get their first home game at GIANT Center on May 3 for Game Three.
We'll open the 2023 #CalderCup Playoffs versus @CheckersHockey with a best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals series.
Tickets for home games will go on sale on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m. with an exclusive presale starting on Monday.https://t.co/UekVfsa2df pic.twitter.com/nCNBMEAB8G
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 22, 2023
The full schedule is below.
Hershey Bears [A2] vs. Charlotte Checkers [A3]
Game 1 – at Charlotte – Fri, April 28 – 7:00 pm
Game 2 – at Charlotte – Sat, April 29 – 6:00 pm
Game 3 – at Hershey – Wed, May 3 – 7:00 pm
*Game 4 – at Hershey – Thu, May 4 – 7:00 pm
*Game 5 – at Hershey – Sun, May 7 – 5:00 pm
* if necessary
All times Eastern Time
The Bears did not play in the first round as they earned a bye due to their excellent regular season performance.
Here’s the full press release from the team:
BEARS ANNOUNCE SCHEDULE FOR ATLANTIC DIVISION SEMIFINALS VS. CHARLOTTE
(Hershey, PA – April 21, 2023) – The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's Atlantic Division Semifinals playoff series versus the Charlotte Checkers. Hershey, the No. 2-seeded club in the Atlantic Division, will square off with No. 3-seeded Charlotte in a best-of-five series. This will mark Hershey's first action in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs after earning a bye in the First Round.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Game 1 – Friday, April 28 at Charlotte, Bojangles’ Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Game 2 – Saturday, April 29 at Charlotte, Bojangles’ Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Game 3 – Wednesday, May 3 vs. Charlotte, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.
*Game 4 – Thursday, May 4 vs. Charlotte, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.
*Game 5 – Sunday, May 7 vs. Charlotte, GIANT Center, 5 p.m.
*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.
Tickets for Hershey's home games will go on sale on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m. Fans can receive access a day early on Monday, April 24 with an exclusive presale featuring two tickets for $25 in select sections when they sign up for the club's email list.
The Hershey Bears 2023 Playoffs are sponsored by Penn State Health.
