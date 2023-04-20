Ruff night: Rangers beat Devils 5-1

The New York Rangers trounced the New Jersey Devils to take a 2-0 lead in their quarterfinal series. I’m not sure what happened to the regular-season Devils, but these guys looked nothing them. (Note: I’ve adopted the Devils for the postseason. Maybe this was a mistake.)
Erik Haula got a rebound from the paint to give the Devils the lead early, but they gave up three goals in the second period: Tarasenko after a lot of lateral movement, then a pair of power-play goals from Chris Krieder. Patrick Kane stole the puck and carried it all the way to the Devils net to make it 4-1 in the third. Kaapo Kakko exploited some lateral movement to make it 5-1, and that was enough.
Rangers win. Rangers lead the series 2-0.
CHRISTOPHER JAMES KREIDER'S FOURTH OF THE POSTSEASON. pic.twitter.com/AAtbRSZzeF
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 21, 2023
Kane pressures for the puck, scores to make it 4-1. Strong play all-around from the winger. pic.twitter.com/fWoyC1RXnj
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 21, 2023
No Joe B suit, naturally, but here’s some cat footage.
My cat had a spine injury about a month ago. She's recovering well. We were asked by the vet to send some footage of her walking so she could evaluate. Here's what I sent. https://t.co/VFt4C4yju2
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 20, 2023
I gotta say it: I’m really disappointed in this team. I really liked how they played in the regular season, and I really like some names on their roster. One of those names was gone tonight, and how they played in the regular season was also gone. Without their ability to speed past center ice, the Devils didn’t seem to have a plan B. They better put their thinking caps on; they’re headed towards a sweep.
I probably should have adopted the Kraken, but their games are past my bedtime. Speaking of which: goodnight!
