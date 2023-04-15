Tom Wilson reveals he missed time due to a ‘small, small fracture’ in his ankle

The start of Tom Wilson’s 2022-23 season was largely defined by injury. He missed the first half of the season recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL. After making his triumphant return in January, he lasted only eight games before another injury took him out of the lineup for several weeks.

At the Capitals’ Breakdown Day on Saturday, he revealed that his second absence came from a broken ankle he sustained in January.

“I had a small, small fracture on my [ankle]” he said. “That wasn’t ideal either.”

The injury occurred when Wilson blocked a shot in the team’s January 24th game against the Colorado Avalanche. He immediately left the game, and would not return until the Capital’s Stadium Series game on February 18th.

Wilson noted that the team had to lay their bodies on the line more this season as they struggled to keep possession of the puck.

“We were playing a little bit more D-Zone than I’d like toward the end of the year,” he said, “So I was blocking a lot more shots. When you’re winning games, you’re playing in the O-zone, you’re not blocking as many shots. [laughing] It’s part of the gig. I’ve been pretty fortunate with blocking shots but that’s kind of an unlucky one, but it what it is.”

Wilson continues to recover from his ACL surgery. Though he returned to play in January, ACL injuries can take a full year to entirely heal.

“I think I’m at like 11 months right now,” Wilson said of his recovery, “I mean it feels like I’ve been rehabbing for a year now, which I have been. The last month or so I felt really good. I’m excited to have four months here to get back to train properly and get back to where I need to be. Come September I’ll have a clear mind and I’ll be ready to go.

“Even when you come back from an ACL, you get through a game, you’re still recovering. The next morning you’re sore. You play a back-to-back, you’re sore. It’s always on your mind a little bit. Yeah, I was able to play well on the ice but it’s still in your head. Hopefully I’m at the point in September, a year plus where you’re feeling really good and you’re not thinking about it anymore.”

Wilson remained an excellent physical player for the Capitals this season, as well as a consistent contributor offensively. In 33 games, he registered 13 goals and 9 assists. Should he continue to improve, he will be a key part of the team’s future.

General manager Brian MacLellan reinforced Wilson’s importance to the team during his Breakdown Day press conference.

“He’s a big part of our organization,” he said. “You know, I think he was one of our better players down the stretch.”

He later added: “He’s been a big part of our culture, our group. He’s consistently gotten better throughout the years.”

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB