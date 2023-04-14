Clutch loss turns attention to draft lottery: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals jumped out to an early lead against the playoff-bound New Jersey Devils on Thursday but thankfully found a way to blow that lead and eventually lose 5-4 in overtime.
The loss did wonders for their draft lottery positioning.
Skaters with 40 or more goals and 30 or more assists this season followed by their age:
Alex Ovechkin (37), Connor McDavid (26), Leon Draisaitl (27), David Pastrnak (26), Jason Robertson (23), Matthew Tkachuk (25), Mikko Rantanen (26), Jack Hughes (21), Tage Thompson (25),…
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 13, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On