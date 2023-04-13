End of an era: Devils beat Caps 5-4 in overtime

The Washington Capitals finally ended their blighted season with a rousing loss to the New Jersey Devils on home ice.
Hometown hero Joe Snively scored first, a nice release from the circles on the rush. Rasmus Sandin got a quick shot from the slot to beat Mackenzie Blackwood, then Craig Smith tricked Jack Hughes into a centering pass to make it 3-0 Caps. Erik Huala got an open lane and used his mondo slapshot to get the Devils on the board after one period.
Tom Wilson scored lucky goal 13 of his season, cleaning up a rebound in the paint. Miles Wood tipped a shot by Tomas Tatar to bring the Devils within two with one period left.
Erik Haula was getting hooked by John Carlson as he scored to bring the Devils within one, then Dougie Hamilton’s big one-timer from the high slot tied the game, forcing us into even more hockey. Luke Hughes scored his first NHL goal to end the season.
Caps lose in overtime. We are at the end of the Washington Capitals’ 2022-23 season.
What a snipe from Dmitry Orlov: pic.twitter.com/eL177UE4tx
— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 14, 2023
The Jensman: A Tendie's Best Friend#ALLCAPS | @WeAreHII pic.twitter.com/eB7tBbJt52
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 14, 2023
Okay, look how good this final Joe Beninati suit is.
holy hell @JoeBpXp goes LOUD for the finale 10/10 #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/geySvIkTIg
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 13, 2023
Well, here at last, dear friends, on the shores of the loffs comes the end of our fellowship in 2022-23. Go in peace! I will not say: do not weep; for not all tears are an evil.
I said my goodbyes last game — shoutout to Chris, who is under the weather today – so I just want to say thank you for your attention and participation this season. I love our team and the work we do. It’s been a very tough season to cover hockey with whimsy, so thank you for patience. I’m eerily confident that things will be better in the fall.
In the meantime, we have so much more to do. We’ve got to cover:
I can’t wait.
Headline photo: Kurly from Crashers
