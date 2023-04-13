Capitals vs Devils live analysis and updates (April 13, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils game on April 13, 2023.

The end of the season is here and to be honest, I’m really going to miss you guys. Even though the Capitals won’t make the postseason, it’s been a joy to cover the team again for you. I hope you continue tuning in to us for our offseason coverage, which will remain just as intense. It should be very interesting.

Tonight, the Capitals will suit up against the New Jersey Devils for game no. 82. The game is important for both teams, but for completely opposite reasons. With a win, the Devils could potentially wrap up a division title. With a loss, the Capitals would clinch eighth in the Draft Lottery. Here are all the clinching scenarios for the Caps.

Alex Ovechkin, who was a game-time decision, will play after missing the last few games due to injury.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is a little after 7 pm. It’s Fan Appreciation Night at Capital One Arena.

Lines

Here’s your #NJDevils lineup for Game 82: ▫️Resting: Palat, Graves, Marino and Vanecek

▫️ IN: L. Hughes, Smith, Lazar, Haula

🥅 Blackwood (Schmid) pic.twitter.com/NFKp6bRsTE — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 13, 2023

Tunnel shenanigans

1st Period

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Smith and Fehervary-Carlson get the start. Darcy Kuemper will be opposite MacKenize Blackwood in net.

Dawson Mercer has a breakaway in the first minute but can’t finish on Kuemper.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Joe Snively scores on a two-on-one. Yup, one of the young players infinity scratched by Laviolette most of the year. Sonny Milano tallies an assist on the play, giving him a single season career high.

🚨 2-0 Capitals. Nicklas Backstrom finds Rasmus Sandin for a one-timer in front of the net. That’s two goals in 83 seconds.

🚨 3-0 Capitals. Craig Smith scores on a bad turnover by the Devils in front of the net.

🚨 3-1 Capitals. Erik Haula beats Darcy Kuemper clean down the left wing with a slap shot.

2nd Period

🚨 4-1 Capitals. Tom Wilson scores in front of the net on a rebound.

MacKenzie Blackwood has been pulled in favor of Akira Schmid.

🚨 4-2 Capitals. Tomas Tatar scores on a one-timer via a Devils’ power play.

3rd Period

🚨 4-3 Capitals. Erik Haula scores on a breakaway.

