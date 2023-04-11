Capitals somehow and for some reason beat the Islanders: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals put a ding in their draft lottery chances on Monday night when they took down the playoff-hopeful New York Islanders 5-2. In the process, they also helped the Pittsburgh Penguins out massively in terms of their postseason chances.
That all sounds terrible to me.
Dylan Strome’s 17 multi-point games this season rank second on the Capitals, trailing only Alex Ovechkin (20).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 11, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On