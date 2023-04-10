Baffling: Caps beat Islanders 5-2

The Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders senselessly on Monday night. By senselessly I mean it didn’t make sense.
Before the game was 69 seconds old, the Caps had already scored twice: first from red-hot Dylan Strome, then from the normal-temperatured Rasmus Sandin. Someone named Craig Smith (???) made it 3-0 after one period – in a game the team for some reason was trying to win.
After a scoreless second period, Hudson Fasching got a net-front rebound to end Darcy Kuemper’s shutout bid, but Tom Wilson got an empty-netter soon after. With the goalie pulled again, Casey Cizikas finished off a nice passing sequence to bring the Islanders back within two goals. After some more empty-net stuff, Dylan Strome scored from his knees to finish it.
Caps win 5-2. The Capitals losing streak ends at six.
Shot attempts while Evgeny Kuznetsov is on the ice:
3 for WSH
15 for NYI
Expected goals:
0.10 for WSH
0.81 for NYI
That's 10.6 percent.
— RMNB (@rmnb) April 11, 2023
📣📣📣 TAN SUIT 📣📣📣#joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/N6aDbtqUQ6
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 10, 2023
We’re held tight in the double bind, wanting good things for our preferred hockey team but knowing that good things probably require losing gams in the short term. On Monday we received a decisive win, but it felt futile because it came so late in the season – and counterproductive for the team’s interests regarding the draft lottery.
If it’s comforting, MoneyPuck says the team lost only 0.7 percent of a chance to sign Connor Bedard. Maybe it’s even more nice to hear that this loss was devastating for the Islanders’ playoff chances — dropping their odds by about 25 points, down to coin-toss territory versus the Penguins.
So yeah, the Caps helped the Penguins tonight.
When the Capitals get the W, but it also helps the Penguins….. pic.twitter.com/8zPEiH0sYv
— ✨🌸 Rachel 🌸✨ (@kat326) April 11, 2023
Now the Capitals season creak towards its end, but not before they, unrested, face the Boston Bruins on the road tomorrow night. That should be…. fun?
Headline photo: @KristenLee__
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On