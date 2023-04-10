Capitals recall Joe Snively from Hershey

The Washington Capitals announced that they called up Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears ahead of the team’s practice on Monday morning.

Snively’s addition comes as Alex Ovechkin missed Saturday’s game due to an upper-body injury and the Capitals iced only 17 skaters. Ovi was unable to participate in the Capitals’ morning skate on Monday as well.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears.https://t.co/NBLgIOyUj8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 10, 2023

The Capitals are currently capped out so any additions from Hershey must be emergency recalls. Previously, Brian MacLellan had Beck Malenstyn return to the roster with Anthony Mantha out with a lower-body injury.

Down in Hershey, Snively had two goals and two assists in the last five games.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Joe Snively ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Snively has recorded three points (1g, 2a) in nine games with Washington this season. The Herndon, Virginia, native became the first Virginia-born player to play for the Capitals in franchise history last season. In 12 games in 2021-22, Snively recorded seven points (4g, 3a), including a three-point effort (2g, 1a) on Feb. 10, 2022 against the Montreal Canadiens. Snively became one of 15 rookies in franchise history to record at least seven points in his first 10 games. In 21 career NHL games with the Capitals, Snively has recorded 10 points (5g, 5a) and a +4 plus/minus rating. In 31 games with Hershey this season, Snively has recorded 25 points (9g, 16a). The 5’9”, 179-pound forward ranks third on the Bears in points per game (0.81) and tied for fifth in power-play goals (3). Snively recorded 38 points (15g, 23a) in 35 games with Hershey in 2021-22 and ranked third on the team in points and fourth in goals. During the 2020-21 season, Snively registered 17 points (6g, 11a) in 30 games for the Bears. In 150 career AHL games with Hershey, Snively has recorded 111 points (44g, 67a). Snively trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex during his youth and was a participant in Washington’s Little Caps program.

