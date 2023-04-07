Capitals recall Beck Malenstyn from Hershey with Anthony Mantha out injured

The Washington Capitals summoned veteran forward Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears on Friday.
Malenstyn will replace Anthony Mantha in the lineup, who is out with a lower-body injury.
Mantha missed the Capitals’ 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, leaving the team with only 17 skaters.
With the Caps capped out, Malenstyn is an emergency recall. The Capitals have four games left in the season.
This is the latest promotion for Malenstyn, who appeared in five games for the Capitals earlier this season. Malenstyn posted a goal and an assist before breaking his finger on a shot block.
The 25-year-old, 6’3″, 206-pound forward has 10 points (7g, 3a) in 39 games with Hershey this season.
Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:
Capitals Recall Beck Malenstyn
Malenstyn has appeared in five games with Washington this season
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Malenstyn, 25, has appeared in five games with Washington this season, recording two points (1g, 1a). The 6’3″, 206-pound forward scored one goal in 12 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Malenstyn recorded his first career NHL goal and point on Nov. 30, 2021, against the Florida Panthers. In 20 career NHL games with the Capitals, Malenstyn has recorded three points (2g, 1a) and a +3 plus/minus rating.
The Delta, British Columbia native has recorded 10 points (7g, 3a) in 39 games with Hershey this season. Malenstyn’s 0.26 points-per-game is the second-highest rate of his career (2019-20: 0.33). In addition, Malenstyn ranks tied for first on the Bears in shorthanded goals (1).
Malenstyn recorded 16 points (10g, 6a) in 65 games with the Bears in 2021-22, establishing an AHL career high in goals and tying a career high in points. Malenstyn finished the season ranked tied for third on Hershey in game-winning goals (3) and sixth in games played. Malenstyn appeared in all three of Hershey’s playoff games, recording one goal. In 224 career AHL games with Hershey, Malenstyn recorded 57 points (31g, 26a).
The Capitals selected Malenstyn with their fifth-round pick, 145th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.
