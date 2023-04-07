Capitals recall Beck Malenstyn from Hershey with Anthony Mantha out injured

The Washington Capitals summoned veteran forward Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears on Friday.

Malenstyn will replace Anthony Mantha in the lineup, who is out with a lower-body injury.

Mantha missed the Capitals’ 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, leaving the team with only 17 skaters.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears.https://t.co/9NCRbauVkT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 7, 2023

With the Caps capped out, Malenstyn is an emergency recall. The Capitals have four games left in the season.

This is the latest promotion for Malenstyn, who appeared in five games for the Capitals earlier this season. Malenstyn posted a goal and an assist before breaking his finger on a shot block.

The 25-year-old, 6’3″, 206-pound forward has 10 points (7g, 3a) in 39 games with Hershey this season.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals: