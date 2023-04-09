Hershey Bears surprise Hendrix Lapierre postgame with pile of hats from his first career hat trick

Hendrix Lapierre scored his first professional hat trick in the Hershey Bears’ 5-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday.

Lappy scored all three of his goals on Hershey power plays in the first two periods of the game.

Inside the locker room, the Hershey Bears had a special treat for the prospect center once he returned from being named First Star of the Game. And no, it wasn’t chocolate.

🐻 Head to the 🎩 Trick kid. pic.twitter.com/mkyOkWiQVE — X – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 9, 2023

Lapierre walked to his stall where members of the organization had piled up all the hats fans had thrown onto the ice after his third goal.

“ALL RIGHTTTTTT,” one of Lapierre’s teammates yelled before the entire locker room erupted in applause.

Bears head coach Todd Nelson saluted Lapierre during his postgame speech, handing Lappy the third goal puck. He then announced that the Bears had moved into first place in the Atlantic Division after a loss by the Providence Bruins. Again, the team erupted in applause.

Finally, Garrett Pilon was given the floor.

“All right, boys, way to grind out that f*$%ing schedule,” Pilon said. “Couple good games by Gershy, Stromer, but got to give it to the first career hat trick.”

He handed Lapierre the team’s bear head for player of the game.

Lapierre then donned the mascot head to give a small speech, which was muted towards the end due to an expletive.

“All right boys, great effort,” Lapierre said. “You know, we battled very hard and I’m happy to be a [muted audio].”

Lapierre earned wild applause from his teammates.

Media courtesy of the Hershey Bears