A new, super-limited John Carlson bobblehead hits the marketplace

John Carlson is part of a new drop from FOCO.

The Capitals’ defenseman is one of three NHL players who is being turned into a bobblehead as part of the company’s Bighead series. The other two in the drop are Johnny Gaudreau and Jordan Kyrou.

The Carlson bobblehead was released on Wednesday morning and is limited to a series of 144. We’re told over half have already been purchased.

The hand-painted Carlson bobblehead is 9.5 inches tall and features a decorative base.

Similar to a Funko box, the Bighead bobbleheads come in a box with see-through plastic which makes it a fantastic memorabilia item to try and get signed via paint pen. Foco is only allowing a limit of two of these items per person while on pre-order because of the tiny series.

This is the second time in recent history Carlson has been featured as a bobblehead. A Carlson bobblehead was a giveaway for a March 22, 2022 game at Capital One Arena where Carly was wearing the team’s navy blue alternate jerseys.

A FOCO representative also tells us that the Joe B and Locker talking bobbleheads are nearly sold out after being first released on March 8. The bobblehead has a button which summons a signature call from each announcer.