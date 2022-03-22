John Carlson signed 20 of his giveaway bobbleheads before the game

The Washington Capitals are giving away John Carlson bobbleheads to every fan in attendance at tonight’s Caps-Blues game. Inside the box, Clay Carly rocks one of the Capitals’ new navy blue alternate jerseys.
To make the experience more special for Capitals fans, the two-time Norris Trophy finalist signed 20 of the bobbleheads that will be randomly given away.
The Capitals posted photos of Carly signing the bobbles on Tuesday.
Heading to #CapsBlues tonight?
Enjoy your Carly bobblehead, courtesy of @CapitalOne, and be sure to check inside the box, as you may be one of 20 lucky fans to land one signed by Carly himself!
🎟 https://t.co/5RiX3pB0N2 pic.twitter.com/7U1ZmoBjaK
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2022
Here’s a closer look.
𝙤𝙤𝙝 𝙡𝙖 𝙡𝙖 pic.twitter.com/l0KPjAUMTt
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2022
If you are one of the lucky 20, drop us a note tonight in the comments and upload a photo. Social media works too.
Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On