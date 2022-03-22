Home / News / John Carlson signed 20 of his giveaway bobbleheads before the game

John Carlson signed 20 of his giveaway bobbleheads before the game

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

March 22, 2022 5:33 pm

The Washington Capitals are giving away John Carlson bobbleheads to every fan in attendance at tonight’s Caps-Blues game. Inside the box, Clay Carly rocks one of the Capitals’ new navy blue alternate jerseys.

To make the experience more special for Capitals fans, the two-time Norris Trophy finalist signed 20 of the bobbleheads that will be randomly given away.

The Capitals posted photos of Carly signing the bobbles on Tuesday.

Here’s a closer look.

If you are one of the lucky 20, drop us a note tonight in the comments and upload a photo. Social media works too.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter

, , ,