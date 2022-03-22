John Carlson signed 20 of his giveaway bobbleheads before the game

The Washington Capitals are giving away John Carlson bobbleheads to every fan in attendance at tonight’s Caps-Blues game. Inside the box, Clay Carly rocks one of the Capitals’ new navy blue alternate jerseys.

To make the experience more special for Capitals fans, the two-time Norris Trophy finalist signed 20 of the bobbleheads that will be randomly given away.

The Capitals posted photos of Carly signing the bobbles on Tuesday.

Heading to #CapsBlues tonight? Enjoy your Carly bobblehead, courtesy of @CapitalOne, and be sure to check inside the box, as you may be one of 20 lucky fans to land one signed by Carly himself! 🎟 https://t.co/5RiX3pB0N2 pic.twitter.com/7U1ZmoBjaK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2022

Here’s a closer look.

𝙤𝙤𝙝 𝙡𝙖 𝙡𝙖 pic.twitter.com/l0KPjAUMTt — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2022

If you are one of the lucky 20, drop us a note tonight in the comments and upload a photo. Social media works too.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter