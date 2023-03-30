Team store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex announces stock of more cherry blossom hats, new women’s apparel

Capitals fans hoping to get a hold of some of the team’s popular cherry blossom merchandise may be in luck. The team store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington announced Thursday that they received new women’s clothing, as well as a restock of adjustable hats.

The shop’s previous stock of cherry-blossom apparel sold out in a matter of days as fans rushed to purchase the new gear.

We’ve also restocked on the incredible Cherry Blossom Adjustable Slouch! Get yours while they last! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Ed8PDcUXVN — Capitals Stores (@ShopMedStarCaps) March 30, 2023

New merchandise includes a light pink t-shirt with a small logo and a cherry blossom motif, a gray long-sleeved shirt with a larger cherry blossom logo, and a glittery cream zip-up hoodie, which features both the cherry blossom logo and illustrated cherry blossoms up the sleeves.

All three are produced by the brand Camp David, with the logo designed by DC artist Taylor Kampa Olson of TKO Paintings.

The team store has also received more navy adjustable hats made by 47 Brand. The unisex cherry blossom t-shirts and pullover hoodies remain out of stock as of Thursday.

Only a limited number of shirts and hoodies are available, so fans who want to purchase this gear should do so soon. The store is open for both in-person and phone orders and can deliver items for an additional fee.

You can visit the team store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on weekdays from 11 am to 9:30 pm, Saturdays from 8 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from 9 am to 9:30 pm. For phone orders, call (571)-224-0595.

Address

MedStar Capitals Iceplex

627 N. Glebe Rd

Suite 800

Arlington, VA 22203

The rink is located on the eighth floor of the parking deck.

Capitals cherry blossom merchandise, at times, has also been available at the team store at Capital One Arena or at the cherry blossom pop-up at the arena on select days, but has also been bought up quickly. See our original post for more details.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB