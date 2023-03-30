Lightning beat Caps badly like dogs 5-1, not great, not great

The Washington Capitals lost their third straight after Thursday night’s mellow performance in Tampa. It was never close.
Alex Killorn tapped in a point shot (but not a Point shot) on the power play to open scoring. With a faceoff win, Steven Stamkos scored with three seconds left in the first period to give the home team a 2-0 lead. Craig Smith scored from below the goal line, but in the third Pat Maroon crashed the net twice to seal the deal, and then Cernak added another seal on top of that first seal, you know, just in case, with an empty-netter.
Caps lose 5-1.
The Capitals got caved in. It was never close. And now they have lost three in a row. They’ve lost their last four road games. They’ve got three wins in their last ten games, and those three were against the Hawks, Sabres, and Islanders. I’m starting to worry they might not be contenders this year after all.
